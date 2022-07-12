LSU football lands local running back Kaleb Jackson from Liberty

The LSU Tiger football team continues its' red hot July with another commitment, this time from Liberty High's Kaleb Jackson a four-star running back from right here in Baton Rouge.

Surrounded by his family and friends at his high school, Jackson announced he's signing with Brian Kelly and the Tigers.

Always make Grandma proud!



Kaleb Jackson joins a long list of proven Louisiana tailbacks to stay in-state and play for LSU.



Kaleb Jackson joins a long list of proven Louisiana tailbacks to stay in-state and play for LSU.

Jackson becomes the second running back in the class to verbally commit to the Tigers and the ninth high school athlete to pledge their services to LSU since the start of July.

Jackson joins Trey Holly in this upcoming LSU class, as the pair of tailbacks are the first Louisiana backs to commit to LSU in the last three years.

LSU's signing class for 2023 has rocketed up the charts into a top 10 position with all of the latest additions. The Tigers are currently ranked 9th in the country in 247Sports rankings.