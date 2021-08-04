Latest Weather Blog
LSU: Football is on schedule; 'Normal' experience for fans, ticket office says
BATON ROUGE – LSU Football season ticket holders were told in a message from the athletics department that the university was not expecting any restrictions that “could impact”… game day experiences.
The first LSU home football game is Saturday, September 11, less than two weeks after the state’s current, temporary mask mandate is set to fall off. There are no capacity restrictions in Louisiana.
Season ticket holders were eagerly awaiting news of the season.
"We are continuing to consult with campus and state health officials in preparation for a normal season inside Tiger Stadium, and at this time, there are no plans to implement any restrictions that could impact your game day experience," the ticket office wrote.
“We look forward to seeing you in Tiger Stadium this football season,” the memo told ticketholders.
There was not much clarification about travel games.
United Airlines added direct flights to the season opener in California and the Alabama game on Wednesday – offering a direct flight from Baton Rouge to Los Angeles and Birmingham.
LSU previously said the band would not travel to the first LSU football game when the Tigers face UCLA in Rose Bowl Stadium on September 4.
Memo to season ticket holders:
Dear LSU Football Season Ticket Holder,
We are looking forward to the fast approaching 2021 football season!
You selected the mail option for your football season tickets and we are excited to announce these will be shipped out via FEDEx for fans with a physical address and US Postal service for fans with a PO Box around the middle of this month. You will be sent an email with your tracking information when your tickets are in route.
Please take this time to verify the address on your account is correct by logging onto your online account. If you need to edit your shipping address for your account please edit your account online no later than Saturday, August 7.
. . .
We are continuing to consult with campus and state health officials in preparation for a normal season inside Tiger Stadium, and at this time, there are no plans to implement any restrictions that could impact your game day experience. If anything were to change that would impact the fan experience on game day, we will inform all season ticket holders of any changes that have been implemented.
We look forward to seeing you in Tiger Stadium this football season!
