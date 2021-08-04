LSU: Football is on schedule; 'Normal' experience for fans, ticket office says

The September 26, 2020 tailgating experience was radically different amid COVID concerns.

BATON ROUGE – LSU Football season ticket holders were told in a message from the athletics department that the university was not expecting any restrictions that “could impact”… game day experiences.

The first LSU home football game is Saturday, September 11, less than two weeks after the state’s current, temporary mask mandate is set to fall off. There are no capacity restrictions in Louisiana.

Season ticket holders were eagerly awaiting news of the season.

"We are continuing to consult with campus and state health officials in preparation for a normal season inside Tiger Stadium, and at this time, there are no plans to implement any restrictions that could impact your game day experience," the ticket office wrote.

“We look forward to seeing you in Tiger Stadium this football season,” the memo told ticketholders.

There was not much clarification about travel games.

United Airlines added direct flights to the season opener in California and the Alabama game on Wednesday – offering a direct flight from Baton Rouge to Los Angeles and Birmingham.

LSU previously said the band would not travel to the first LSU football game when the Tigers face UCLA in Rose Bowl Stadium on September 4.

Memo to season ticket holders: