101°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU football cracks top 5 in preseason coaches' poll

3 hours 28 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, August 07 2023 Aug 7, 2023 August 07, 2023 12:09 PM August 07, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU is heading into the 2023 football season with high expectations, landing in the top five of the preseason coaches' poll.

The Tigers came in at No. 5, behind Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan and Georgia, respectively. 

  1. Georgia 
  2. Michigan
  3. Alabama
  4. Ohio State
  5. LSU

The Tigers closed out Coach Brian Kelly's debut season in 2022 with 10 wins — including a massive upset over Alabama — and a dominant 63-7 win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.

See the full poll here.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days