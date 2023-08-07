99°
LSU football cracks top 5 in preseason coaches' poll
BATON ROUGE - LSU is heading into the 2023 football season with high expectations, landing in the top five of the preseason coaches' poll.
The Tigers came in at No. 5, behind Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan and Georgia, respectively.
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- LSU
The Tigers closed out Coach Brian Kelly's debut season in 2022 with 10 wins — including a massive upset over Alabama — and a dominant 63-7 win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.
See the full poll here.