LSU football announces Harold Perkins as No. 7, Josh Williams and Greg Penn as No. 18

BATON ROUGE - LSU football announced their two players to wear No. 18 and another to wear No. 7 in the 2024-25 season Thursday.

Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. was announced to wear No. 7. Perkins has career totals of 75 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks since his freshman season in 2022. LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell was the last recipient of the number in the 2023-24 season, and he will keep the No. 7 patch on the offensive side.

On offense, running back Josh Williams was awarded No. 18. Williams is a six-year senior who walked on to the team in 2019 and was awarded a scholarship in 2020. He has career totals of 1,011 yards and 11 TDs on 191 carries.

Linebacker Greg Penn, who also received No. 18, has been with LSU since 2021. He has career totals of 178 career tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. Mekhi Wingo was the last defensive player to wear No. 18 in 2023.

No. 18 is typically awarded to team leaders, while No. 7 is awarded to "playmakers," according to LSU.