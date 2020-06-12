LSU, Florida game still set for 11 a.m. Saturday in Florida

GAINESVILLE – University of Florida officials confirmed that Saturday’s football game against LSU planned for 11 a.m. is still on at its regularly schedule time in Gainesville.

Kickoff is still set for 11 a.m. central time at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. Officials from both LSU and the University of Florida said that a final decision will be made by 12 p.m. central time. As of now, the game will not be moved out of Gainseville.

The University of Florida announced the update via their Twitter account at 5 p.m. Florida time. The university’s main campus will close Friday, Oct. 7 due to Hurricane Matthew.

"We are working closely with local, state and University officials as well as the Southeastern Conference office to monitor the progress of Hurricane Matthew and its potential impact on campus and the safety of the fans," LSU said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

If you are driving to the Florida, be aware that there will be no overnight parking lots for this weekend's game. All parking lots will open Saturday at 8 a.m.

The move comes after forecasters predicted that Hurricane Matthew would trek further west along the east coast of the United States. WBRZ meteorologist Josh Eachus reported, sliding near the coast closest to Gainesville Saturday morning before sunrise. Though, Eachus predicts it will be sunny by the time the game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

Tropical storm conditions will be experienced in Gainesville by Friday. Hurricane Matthew could have an impact on Gainesville prior to the LSU and Florida football game on Saturday Afternoon, Eachus wrote in his daily WBRZ.com weather blog.