LSU fans continue to shatter College World Series Jello Shot Challenge record

OMAHA, Neb. - Since 2016, Rocco's Pizza and Cantina in Omaha has been the mecca for one of the most interesting fan challenges at the College World Series.

Owner Kevin Culjat started making colored Jello shots in the colors of the eight teams represented. It was such a hit, that every year the fans took it upon themselves to use it as another way for bragging rights off the baseball field. So Culjat started tracking the number of shots each fan base consumed throughout the ten days of the tournament.

Fast forward to 2023, LSU is back in the College World Series for the first time since 2017 and the fans are making up for lost time. On Monday, LSU had a total of 29,023 blowing past the previous record held by Ole Miss.

A portion of the profits goes to food banks in Omaha and at each school that participated. In 2022, Ole Miss fans set a record with 18,777 shots ordered.

The new record was set Monday with help from Raising Cane's Founder Todd Graves, who also set a Guinness Book record for most shots ordered by a single person.

You can keep up with the daily tally below.

