LSU fans can show support in upcoming winter sports season with 'Tiger Cutouts' in the PMAC

BATON ROUGE - Tiger fans will still have the opportunity to be seen in the crowd at LSU basketball games or during gymnastic events in the Pete Maravich Center (PMAC) for the 2020-21 season despite COVID-19 concerns.

For $50, fans can upload a photo of themselves sporting purple and gold have their very own Tiger Cutout be part of the crowd on game days.

Net proceeds from the cutouts will benefit the Victory Fund, which enhances the LSU student-athlete experience.

Orders must be completed by Friday, Nov. 28, to be in place for the first PMAC event of the winter season. The LSU Women's Basketball team is scheduled to play the first game of the winter sports season on Dec. 4 against the University of Central Florida.

Orders placed after Nov. 27 will be installed the following week.

At the end of the 2020-21 seasons, fans will be able to pick up their Tiger Cutouts. Details about the pick up process will be communicated as the season comes to a close.

How to place your order:

- Upload your personalized Tiger Cutout photo.

- Complete your order by submitting payment.

- Your cutout is printed and installed at the PMAC.

- A confirmation email will be sent after installation.

To place an order or for more information, click here.