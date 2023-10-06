LSU falls to No. 10 Texas A&M 71-57

76°
7 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, January 19 2016 Jan 19, 2016 January 19, 2016 10:43 PM January 19, 2016 in LSU Sports
By: Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Jalen Jones scored 20 points and freshman Tyler Davis tied a season-high with 18 to lead the No. 10 Texas A&M to a 71-57 victory over LSU on Tuesday night, extending their winning streak to nine games.

The win improves the Aggies (16-2) to 6-0 in Southeastern Conference play, which is their best start to league play since they won their first seven in 1993-94 when they were in the Southwest Conference.

The lead changed several times throughout the first half and the early part of the second half and it was tied at 44-44 with about 15 minutes left.

The Aggies took over, using a 16-3 run to make it 60-47 with about 9 minutes remaining. Alex Caruso scored four points in that span and he was under heavy pressure from Ben Simmons when he passed to Jones, who finished with a two-handed dunk to highlight the run.

Tim Quarterman had 12 points for LSU (11-7, 4-2).

