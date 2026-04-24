LSU drops first game of the series in extra innings to Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — LSU baseball drops the first game of an SEC road series against Mississippi State losing 10-8. The Tigers and Bulldogs fought back-and-forth until State hit a walk-off two-run homerun in the 11th inning.

LSU went into this series with Cooper Moore and Jake Brown both out for the rest of the season, and with less than an hour before first pitch, starting pitcher Casan Evans was scratched from the lineup.

Senior Gavin Guidry got the start instead. Guidry lasted 2.2 innings and allowed three runs on three hits, one walk and struck out three.

Zac Cowan was charged with the loss after throwing for two innings and allowing two runs on two hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

Steven Milam led the Tigers offensively going 2-of-5 at the plate with 3 RBI.

LSU moved to 24-19 overall and 6-13 in the SEC.

The Tigers will be back at Dudy Noble Field on Saturday for game two of the series at 6:30 p.m.