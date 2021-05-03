85°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU unveils updated guidelines for spring 2021 commencement
BATON ROUGE - LSU has laid out rules for its upcoming in-person graduation ceremonies.
The university says it will no longer assign a limited ticket allotment to each grad but asks that they limit their guests to no more than seven people. Additionally, only graduates who RSVP will be allowed to attend.
Masks are still required at all times.
Read the full set of guidelines below.
Trending News
- After reviewing the updated guidance from the State of Louisiana and our facility capacities, we have decided that tickets will not be issued for this event after all. While there will not be a ticket requirement, we ask that you limit your party to 7 or fewer individuals out of respect for your fellow graduates and their guests. Our venues have reduced capacity due to continued physical distancing protocols and limiting the size of your party will ensure that all graduates have a chance to celebrate their accomplishments with loved ones.
- Due to capacity restrictions, only graduates who RSVP’d will be permitted to attend the ceremony.
- More information on locations and times of ceremonies is available below.
- Graduates will be seated in physically distanced seats and will be invited to walk across the stage while their names are called.
- To minimize contact with others, graduates will not shake hands or pose for photos with anyone while on stage. Instead, graduates will be able to pose for professional photos just after they descend from the stage.
- Also to minimize contact, graduate students will not be hooded as part of the ceremonies. Instead, graduate hoods/stoles, honor cords, University Medals and the like will be distributed in advance so graduates can wear them during the ceremonies.
- To minimize contact among guests, there will not be a printed commencement program.
- There will be a minimal platform party and minimal attendance by LSU faculty to reduce the density of people at the ceremonies. Consequently, there will be no faculty processions at any of the ceremonies.
- The commencement will be supported by professional event staff who will direct participants to appropriate seating, facilitate physical distancing and ensure appropriate use of masks.
- Doors will open for each event approximately one hour prior to the start of the ceremony. Guests planning to sit together must enter the venue together, as the saving of seats will not be permitted due to physical distancing precautions.
- Once seated, all guests should refrain from moving about the venue for the duration of the ceremony due to physical distancing and health precautions.
- At the culmination of the ceremony, graduates and their guests should plan to meet outside the venue. Each facility will need to be cleared in order for sanitation to take place before the following ceremony.
- This spring, ALL diploma ceremonies will be live-streamed so that guests who cannot attend at the venue can watch their graduate cross the stage. Details on the live-stream for each college will be made available at www.lsu.edu/celebration.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic