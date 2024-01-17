26°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU dance team take home National Championship for viral hip hop routine

2 hours 40 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, January 17 2024 Jan 17, 2024 January 17, 2024 6:46 AM January 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - LSU can add another prestigious national championship award to its ever-growing collection after this past weekend. 

The university dance team, LSU's Tiger Girls, placed first nationally at the UDA College Nationals for their routine set to Smooth Criminal. 

Watch the routine below:

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days