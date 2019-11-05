60°
LSU comes in at No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are the second-ranked team in the first official College Football Playoff Rankings. The rankings were revealed Tuesday night.

The Tigers have been number 1 in the AP Polls the last two weeks after their 23-20 victory over Auburn. So far this season, LSU has proven to be one of the top teams in the country, with impressive wins over three top 10 opponents.

Ohio State came out as the top team. Alabama and Penn State rounded out the top four respectively.

Saturday's game against the Crimson Tide will have huge implications for the playoff rankings going forward. 

Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. 

