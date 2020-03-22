71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU closing campus due to governor's stay-at-home order

2 hours 29 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, March 22 2020 Mar 22, 2020 March 22, 2020 7:00 PM March 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - With the governor's stay-at-home order being announced Sunday afternoon LSU has taken extra precautions.

LSU Interim President, Tom Galligan, sent out an email stating that campus will be closed except for an "extremely limited number of essential personnel."

Students can stay on campus if they received permission from Residential Life.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days