LSU Center for Energy Studies hosts webinar discussing uptick in carbon capture projects
BATON ROUGE — The LSU Center for Energy Studies held a webinar Wednesday discussing carbon capture.
The issue is a hot topic with several potential projects planned across Louisiana. At the same time, there are worries that the sequestration of carbon emissions under the ground could cause further environmental risks.
"The capture risk is moderate compared to other technologies," Chair of the Petroleum Engineering Department at LSU David Schechter said.
Earlier this year, residents in Ascension Parish expressed concerns about Houston-based Blue Sky Infrastructure's River Parish Sequestration Project, the proposed first carbon capture test injection well in Ascension.
There are around a dozen bills in the upcoming legislation session dealing with restrictions and regulations for carbon capture projects.
