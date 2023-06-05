LSU blasts 4 homers in 13-7 win over Oregon State to advance to 16th Super Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU pounded out 19 hits including 4 homeruns and scored double-digit runs to lift the No. 5 national seed Tigers to a 13-7 victory over Oregon State and advanced to the super-regional round for the 16th time in program history Monday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

With the win, the Tigers improved to 46-15 on the season and the Beavers dropped to 41-20.

LSU awaits the winner of No. 12 Kentucky and Indiana in the Lexington Regional championship later today to see who the Tigers will welcome to Baton Rouge.