72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU blasts 4 homers in 13-7 win over Oregon State to advance to 16th Super Regional

5 hours 7 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, June 05 2023 Jun 5, 2023 June 05, 2023 1:16 PM June 05, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU pounded out 19 hits including 4 homeruns and scored double-digit runs to lift the No. 5 national seed Tigers to a 13-7 victory over Oregon State and advanced to the super-regional round for the 16th time in program history Monday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

With the win, the Tigers improved to 46-15 on the season and the Beavers dropped to 41-20.

LSU awaits the winner of No. 12 Kentucky and Indiana in the Lexington Regional championship later today to see who the Tigers will welcome to Baton Rouge.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days