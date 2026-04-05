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LSU bats struggle in Knoxville, Tennessee evens series

1 day 1 hour 52 minutes ago Saturday, April 04 2026 Apr 4, 2026 April 04, 2026 7:45 PM April 04, 2026 in Sports
By: Ben Dackiw

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - "Rocky Top" rang out into the night in Knoxville as LSU baseball took a 4-1 loss to Tennessee. With the win, Tennessee evens up the series and sets up the rubber match for tomorrow.

The Tigers just couldn't solve Volunteers freshman pitcher Cam Appenzeller. The Vols hurler retired 15 Tigers in a row to finish the game. LSU's last baserunner of the night came in the fifth inning.

Other than Derek Curiel, the Tiger lineup didn't generate much in terms of offense. Only three Tigers other than Curiel registered a base hit, and the only Tiger to get walked was Cade Arrambide, who did it twice.

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Sunday's starter will likely be Gavin Guidry. The hard-throwing right-hander has not been seen on the mound yet in this series, and has been slotted into the Sunday starter role with Cooper Moore injured.

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