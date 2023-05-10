LSU basketball star apologizes over controversial new song, takes video down

Photo: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE - LSU is apologizing over a song released Tuesday by national champ Flau'jae Johnson, the Tigers basketball star who moonlights as a rapper, after she drew criticism over a reference to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Johnson, well-known amongst LSU fans for her prowess on the court as well as her side career in music, drew ire within hours of dropping her new song, a remix of Latto's "Put It on Da Floor."

One particular line in the song triggered backlash due to a reference to the attacks.

"In this 911, blowing smoke just like them towers," she said, creating wordplay with the Porsche sports car of the same name.

Johnson, 19, also alludes to LSU's recent signing of high-profile Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith.

"Can't buy respect, it ain't that cheap. I gotta eat, can't break a sweat, review that chef like I was Keith. We got Van Lith, that's what I stress if they suggest we can't repeat."

LSU issued the following statement to Fox News on Tuesday night.

"We spoke with Flau’jae this evening, and while she never intended to offend or upset anyone with her lyrics, she expressed sincere remorse for any possibility of a misunderstanding and immediately took the video down. We will learn and grow from this experience together."

The song has been removed from Johnson's social media, though some users have re-uploaded copies online.