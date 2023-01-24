63°
LSU basketball loses 7th straight after Arkansas beats the Tigers 60-40

2 hours 52 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, January 24 2023 Jan 24, 2023 January 24, 2023 8:05 PM January 24, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon
Photo: @LSUBasketball

FAYETTEVILLE - The LSU basketball team continued to struggle to score Tuesday night, as the team lost their 7th straight game. Arkansas held the Tigers to only 26 percent shooting in the Razorbacks 60-40 win.

No player on LSU's team scored in double figures. KJ Williams lead the Tigers with nine points and 11 rebounds. LSU only hit 1 three pointer the entire game.

In five of the last six games, LSU has failed to score more than 60 points.

The Tigers will now try to break their losing streak in the BIG 12/SEC Challenge against Texas Tech in the PMAC on Saturday. 

