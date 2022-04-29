Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball takes series with 10-5 win at Auburn
AUBURN – The LSU Tigers will leave Auburn Sunday with the team’s first SEC series victory of the season.
After a loss in the first game of an unexpected double header Saturday, LSU with two wins, including the 10-5 victory Sunday, to take the series back.
LSU coach Paul Mainieri said Sunday’s win shows character despite the loss in to Auburn in game 1 of the series.
“We’ve played back-to-back road series against the top two offensive teams in the SEC, and we slit those six games,” Mainieri said. “Every team in this league is very talented and can beat you on any weekend, so for us to come here and win the series against an Auburn club with a lot of firepower is a significant accomplishment.”
LSU improves to 18-9 overall and 4-5 in SEC play.
The Tigers will host Southern University Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Alex Box Stadium. Fans can catch the game live on SEC Network +.
