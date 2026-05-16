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LSU baseball swept by Florida in final regular season series
BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball ended the regular season with a 9-21 record in SEC play after they were swept by No. 9 Florida. The Tigers lost in game three 15-11.
There were eight home runs in this game, but only three of them were in LSU's favor. Cade Arrambide had three RBI after hitting two homers in back-to-back at bats. He also plated another from an RBI single. Steven Milam hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth.
The Tigers used eight pitchers in game three. As a staff, they gave up 15 runs on 18 hits, walked four, had three wild pitches and four hit-by-pitches. They also struck out 13 batters.
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LSU will now turn their attention to the SEC Tournament. They have secured the No. 14 seed in the Tournament and will face the No. 11 seed on Tuesday night in Hoover. That first round of the tournament is a single-elimination game.
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