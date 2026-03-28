LSU baseball shuts out Kentucky, sets up rubber match

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball collected quality contact against No. 21 Kentucky pitching throughout game two of their series and won the game 7-0. Both William Schmidt and Zac Cowan were solid on the mound to pitch LSU to its first shutout win since March 1 against Dartmouth.

Seth Dardar and Zach Yorke, two of the Tigers portal additions, both reached base multiple times and both players scored two runs. Yorke brought home the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly. But the star of the day was Mason Braun.

Braun had four RBIs on a double and three-run home run.

LSU finishes their series against Kentucky in a noon start on Sunday.