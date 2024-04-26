76°
LSU baseball shuts out, defeats Auburn 5-0

Friday, April 26 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Credit to LSU Baseball

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball defeated Auburn 5-0 at Alex Box Stadium Friday night after a strong game from their pitching.

Gage Jump, the starter, posted six strikeouts and only two hits in seven innings.

LSU continues their series with Auburn Saturday at 6 p.m.

