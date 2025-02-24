62°
LSU baseball set to play in Round Rock Classic in 2026
ROUND ROCK, Texas - LSU baseball is one of four teams announced to be participating in the annual Karbach Round Rock Classic in 2026.
As announced over the weekend during this year's tournament, The Tigers will take on Oregon State, Baylor and Southern Miss next spring.
The Tigers played in the Round Rock Classic in 2023 when they went 2-1 against Iowa, Kansas State and Sam Houston State to win the tournament championship.
The games are played at Dell Diamond, which is the home of the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A Minor League Baseball affiliate of the Texas Rangers.
