LSU baseball rallies for 14-11 win in Regional opener

Down by seven runs with six outs to play, the LSU Tiger baseball team finally found it's offensive stride and scored ten runs in the 8th inning to win 14-11 over Kennesaw St. in their opening game of the NCAA's Hattiesburg Regional on Friday night at Pete Taylor Park.

LSU collected five straight hits after a lead-off walk and a hit-by-pitch and from there it was an offensive onslaught as LSU held on for the final outs of the game.

“Wow. Big fan of that eighth inning," LSU head coach Jay Johnson said after the game. "A lot of people talk about character and culture and competitiveness and that was all of that on display. I’m really proud of these guys for sticking with it, especially these two. We don’t win the game if Devin doesn’t come in and settle the game. It’s the best performance out of him this year when we really really really needed that. With Dylan, I’ve never been so confident that a player was going to get a big hit in my entire life than when he walked up to the plate. We’d love to sit around and celebrate it because it’s a win

that should be celebrated, but we’ve got to get ready to go tomorrow.”

With the win LSU will now face Southern Miss in the winners' bracket game on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State Coach Ryan Coe said that he thought LSU would make a rally, “it’s never over until it’s over. We’ve had some situations in the past here where we’ve had trouble finishing games. We try to pile on as much on as when we can and that’s why we stayed aggressively offensively throughout the game. We try to score as much as we can to

widen the gap and give us a cushion for the end of the game.”