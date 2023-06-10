LSU baseball postponed until 7:06 p.m. tonight due to proactive weather delay

BATON ROUGE - The start of the LSU baseball game against Kentucky in the Baton Rouge Super Regional has been postponed until 7:06 p.m. tonight due to the threat of weather.

The Kentucky Wildcat baseball team has left their dugout and is leaving the stadium.

Our game has been moved to 7:00 p.m. CT



All fans will be allowed to re-enter the stadium for the later time. https://t.co/8g1lXH5BwD — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 10, 2023

The game was delayed from it's original 2:06 p.m. start time around 1:45 p.m. even though there was no inclement weather in the area. It was believed that the postponement of play is due to not wanting to start a game and stop it after a short period of play.

Due to an increased chances of storms throughout the afternoon, the first game of the Baton Rouge Super Regional between LSU and Kentucky is currently in a weather delay.

Jay Johnson addressed this issue in his media engagement yesterday saying that he was concerned about the possibility of getting starting LSU pitcher Paul Skenes up and throwing only to waste his outing by a lengthy rain delay.

"We're going to watch the weather all the way up until game time," Johnson said. "We will not start the game unless we have a window to play the game."