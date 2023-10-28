74°
LSU baseball National Championship ring ceremony to take place November 11 at PMAC
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team plans to host its National Championship ring ceremony November 11 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center prior to the LSU-Florida football game.
The event will be free of charge for all fans to celebrate LSU baseball's 2023 National Championship season where the team defeated their rival Florida Gators to win the College World Series.
The exact time and more details of the ceremony are to be announced once the kickoff time for the LSU-Florida football game is determined.
