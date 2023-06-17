LSU baseball loses 1-0, drops SEC series at Vandy

NASHVILLE, TN - One run in a pitcher's duel Sunday afternoon decided the LSU-Vanderbilt series Sunday after a stellar outing from LSU freshman Ma’Khail Hilliard.

A passed ball on Tiger catcher Hunter Fedduccia allowed Vanderbilt to score an early run in the first, but the LSU bats couldn't respond in the shortened 7-inning contest.

Hilliard (5-1) was charged with his first loss as a Tiger after giving up just four hits with a career-high eight strikeouts on the Commodores.

“Ma’Khail was outstanding and gave us another great outing, and it was a tremendous game, but we couldn’t generate the run support we needed,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “This entire series was extremely competitive, and I thought our team played at a high level against a Top 10 opponent on the road. There were a lot of positives in the series, and we can definitely build from this weekend.”

The Tigers take the field next on Tuesday vs. Louisiana-Lafayette in the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic at the Shrine on Airline at 7 p.m.