LSU baseball lands dual-threat player in the portal with Paul Skenes
BATON ROUGE - The portal king strikes again — this time as Jay Johnson lands Air Force catcher and pitcher Paul Skenes. The dual-threat player received first-team honors by D1 Baseball and Collegiate Baseball.
Skenes pitched a 2.73 ERA with 96 strikeouts while starting 51 games at catcher, batting .314 with 13 home runs and 38 RBI.
