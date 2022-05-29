Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball hitting the road for the NCAA Tournament, Tigers fail to host regional
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team will have to hit the road for the NCAA tournament, as the Tigers don't get one of the 16 regional host spots. Heading into the SEC tournament LSU needed few wins to solidify their spot, but the Tigers didn't going 1-2 in Hoover.
This is the second straight year the Tigers will have to go on the road for the NCAA regional. Of LSU's 18 College World series appearances, they have never made one when not hosting a regional. As of this morning D1 baseball had LSU heading to Louisville as a 2 seed. They Tigers will find out where they are heading tomorrow at 11am.
Host sites: Auburn, Austin, Blacksburg, Chapel Hill, College Park, College Station, Coral Gables, Corvallis, Gainesville, Greenville, Hattiesburg, Knoxville, Louisville, Stanford, Statesboro, and Stillwater.
