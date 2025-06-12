LSU baseball fans in Omaha look to break record in Rocco's Jello Shot Challenge once again

OMAHA, Ne. - Right across the street from the stadium hosting the College World Series is Rocco's Pizza and Cantina, home of one of the most famous College World Series traditions -- the Jello Shot Challenge.

In 2023, the LSU Tigers' baseball team made history on the diamond by winning their seventh national championship, but LSU fans made history at Rocco's by setting the current record of 68,888 Jello Shots purchased over the course of the 10 day challenge.

Rocco's manager Pat McEvoy started the challenge, which became popular in 2019. McEvoy says he is proud that the challenge makes a difference in communities around the country.

If Tiger fans want to break their own record, the challenge starts Thursday and should get a strong start this weekend with the series between LSU and Arkansas.