Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball fans in Omaha look to break record in Rocco's Jello Shot Challenge once again
OMAHA, Ne. - Right across the street from the stadium hosting the College World Series is Rocco's Pizza and Cantina, home of one of the most famous College World Series traditions -- the Jello Shot Challenge.
In 2023, the LSU Tigers' baseball team made history on the diamond by winning their seventh national championship, but LSU fans made history at Rocco's by setting the current record of 68,888 Jello Shots purchased over the course of the 10 day challenge.
Rocco's manager Pat McEvoy started the challenge, which became popular in 2019. McEvoy says he is proud that the challenge makes a difference in communities around the country.
Trending News
If Tiger fans want to break their own record, the challenge starts Thursday and should get a strong start this weekend with the series between LSU and Arkansas.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DOTD marks completion of College Flyover Project with ribbon-cutting
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU plays its last game in the old Alex Box...
-
More than 6,600 Entergy customers out of power Thursday afternoon
-
Former head of LDWF pleads not guilty to money laundering, conspiracy charges
-
Man arrested as accessory to murder after Geronimo Street shooting; third arrest...
Sports Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU plays its last game in the old Alex Box...
-
Tiger fans cheer on LSU baseball as they head to Omaha for...
-
LSU football's TV kickoff windows have been announced for upcoming 2025 season
-
LSU baseball leaves for Omaha Wednesday
-
Saints and fans brave the heat for day one of mandatory minicamp