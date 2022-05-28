LSU baseball drops first game at SEC Tournament, plays UK Saturday around 1pm

The LSU Tigers had to wait a long time to face the top team in the country, and when they did meet up with the Tennessee Volunteers it didn't seem like they were ready.

LSU lost to top-seeded Tennessee 5-2 in just the Tigers second game at the SEC Tournament in Hoover Alabama on Friday night after falling behind early in the first inning 2-0 due to an walk and a wild pitch.

LSU starter Ty Floyd fought location issues against one of the best hitting line-ups in the country but still managed to make it to the fifth inning allowing five runs on six hits while walking three and striking out five.

LSU's offense struggled against the SEC Pitcher of the Year Chase Dollander collecting just six hits in the game, but the Tigers closed the gap to just a couple of runs when Dylan Crews doubled to left and Drew Bianco scored on a throwing error. Crews would give the Tigers their only other run in the game when he scored on a throwing error to make it 3-2.

The Tigers fall to 38-18 on the season, and 18-14 in the SEC. They will be back in action on Saturday afternoon around 1pm in the elimination game against Kentucky whom they beat back on Thursday.