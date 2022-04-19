Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball downs UL-Lafayette 8-4 in Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic
LSU baseball finally with some good news this week, taking down UL-Lafayette, 8-4, on Tuesday, April 19 at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
LSU advanced to 24-12 overall with the win and UL-Lafayette moved to 20-16 overall.
It was bombs away at The Box as four combined homers were tallied, each team with two a piece. Tre Morgan registered a solo shot in the second inning and Jordan Thompson followed with a two run bomb in the fourth.
The Tigers will be back at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Thursday, April 21 to face Mizzou. The game will be broadcasted on ESPNU and available on affiliates LSU Sports Radio Network.
Ty Floyd (4-2) earned the win. He tossed five innings with eight strikeouts, no walks, allowed four hits and two runs.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'I just killed somebody:' Couple recounts seeing man accused of killing woman...
-
Amid string of violent crime, BRPD and BRCC aim to use education...
-
WATCH: Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome speaks about rampant violent crime across Baton Rouge
-
Family of Devin Page Jr. offering $3,000 to help find killer
-
Plaquemine residents reporting sore throats after chlorine leak
Sports Video
-
McKinley removes interim tag, makes Ron Allen newest head football coach
-
Addison Jackson is trying to lead the St Amant Gators to another...
-
Monday morning sports update
-
Madison Prep Star Percy Daniels decommits from Seton Hall
-
Catholic with stable full of pitchers on this year's talented squad