LSU baseball downs UL-Lafayette 8-4 in Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic

LSU baseball finally with some good news this week, taking down UL-Lafayette, 8-4, on Tuesday, April 19 at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU advanced to 24-12 overall with the win and UL-Lafayette moved to 20-16 overall.

It was bombs away at The Box as four combined homers were tallied, each team with two a piece. Tre Morgan registered a solo shot in the second inning and Jordan Thompson followed with a two run bomb in the fourth.

The Tigers will be back at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Thursday, April 21 to face Mizzou. The game will be broadcasted on ESPNU and available on affiliates LSU Sports Radio Network.

Ty Floyd (4-2) earned the win. He tossed five innings with eight strikeouts, no walks, allowed four hits and two runs.