75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$$$ Best Bets: Super Bowl LX $$$

1 hour 35 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, February 06 2026 Feb 6, 2026 February 06, 2026 3:05 PM February 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has the Best Bet$ for the Super Bowl, college basketball, and the NBA!

Super Bowl LX:

Game Picks:
Patriots +4.5
o45.5 Total Points
Same Game Parlay (+1980)
Hunter Henry o38.5 Receiving Yards
Kenneth Walker o20.5 Receiving Yards
Stefon Diggs o4.5 Receptions
Rashid Shaheed o30.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards
Drake Maye o36.5 Rushing Yards
Prop Bets:
First Touchdown Scorer: Hunter Henry (+1600)
Anytime Touchdown Scorer:  Kayshon Boutte (+320)
Punts to result in a touchback: u0.5 Punts (-150)


Novelty Bets:
Coin Toss Result: Tails (+100)
Gatorade Color Bath: Blue (+260)
Correct Score: Patriots win 26-24 (+20,000)

 

Friday

NBA:
Knicks @ Pistons: Knicks +3.5
Heat @ Celtics: Celtics -5.5
Pacers @ Bucks: Bucks +1.5
Pelicans @ Timberwolves: o236.5 Total Points
Grizzlies @ Trail Blazers: Trail Blazers -8.5
Clippers @ Kings: Clippers -4.5

Trending News

Saturday

College Basketball: 
Arkansas @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State +6.5
Missouri @ South Carolina: Missouri +1.5
Alabama @ Auburn: Auburn -1.5
Georgia @ LSU: Georgia +1.5
Duke @ UNC: Duke -5.5
Tennessee @ Kentucky: Tennessee +1.5


NBA:
TBD

Sunday

Super Bowl LX:
SEE PICKS AT THE TOP OF THE ARTICLE!

NBA:
TBD

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days