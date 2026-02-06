$$$ Best Bets: Super Bowl LX $$$

Hunter McCann has the Best Bet$ for the Super Bowl, college basketball, and the NBA!

Super Bowl LX:



Game Picks:

Patriots +4.5

o45.5 Total Points

Same Game Parlay (+1980)

Hunter Henry o38.5 Receiving Yards

Kenneth Walker o20.5 Receiving Yards

Stefon Diggs o4.5 Receptions

Rashid Shaheed o30.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards

Drake Maye o36.5 Rushing Yards

Prop Bets:

First Touchdown Scorer: Hunter Henry (+1600)

Anytime Touchdown Scorer: Kayshon Boutte (+320)

Punts to result in a touchback: u0.5 Punts (-150)







Novelty Bets:

Coin Toss Result: Tails (+100)

Gatorade Color Bath: Blue (+260)

Correct Score: Patriots win 26-24 (+20,000)

Friday



NBA:

Knicks @ Pistons: Knicks +3.5

Heat @ Celtics: Celtics -5.5

Pacers @ Bucks: Bucks +1.5

Pelicans @ Timberwolves: o236.5 Total Points

Grizzlies @ Trail Blazers: Trail Blazers -8.5

Clippers @ Kings: Clippers -4.5

Saturday





College Basketball:

Arkansas @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State +6.5

Missouri @ South Carolina: Missouri +1.5

Alabama @ Auburn: Auburn -1.5

Georgia @ LSU: Georgia +1.5

Duke @ UNC: Duke -5.5

Tennessee @ Kentucky: Tennessee +1.5







NBA:

Sunday





Super Bowl LX:

NBA:

