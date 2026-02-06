75°
Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: Super Bowl LX $$$
Hunter McCann has the Best Bet$ for the Super Bowl, college basketball, and the NBA!
Super Bowl LX:
Game Picks:
Patriots +4.5
o45.5 Total Points
Same Game Parlay (+1980)
Hunter Henry o38.5 Receiving Yards
Kenneth Walker o20.5 Receiving Yards
Prop Bets:
First Touchdown Scorer: Hunter Henry (+1600)
Anytime Touchdown Scorer: Kayshon Boutte (+320)
Punts to result in a touchback: u0.5 Punts (-150)
Novelty Bets:
Coin Toss Result: Tails (+100)
Gatorade Color Bath: Blue (+260)
Correct Score: Patriots win 26-24 (+20,000)
Friday
NBA:
Knicks @ Pistons: Knicks +3.5
Heat @ Celtics: Celtics -5.5
Pacers @ Bucks: Bucks +1.5
Pelicans @ Timberwolves: o236.5 Total Points
Grizzlies @ Trail Blazers: Trail Blazers -8.5
Clippers @ Kings: Clippers -4.5
Saturday
College Basketball:
Arkansas @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State +6.5
Missouri @ South Carolina: Missouri +1.5
Alabama @ Auburn: Auburn -1.5
Georgia @ LSU: Georgia +1.5
Duke @ UNC: Duke -5.5
Tennessee @ Kentucky: Tennessee +1.5
NBA:
TBD
Sunday
Super Bowl LX:
SEE PICKS AT THE TOP OF THE ARTICLE!
NBA:
TBD
