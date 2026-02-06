64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

REPORT: Subpoena issued by federal investigators for records tied to Baton Rouge mayor's office programs

1 hour 43 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, February 06 2026 Feb 6, 2026 February 06, 2026 9:21 AM February 06, 2026 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A subpoena for records related to East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President's Office programs was issued by federal investigators in 2024, The Advocate reported. 

The paper's sources said that the subpoena was issued for records tied to the Mayor’s Healthy City Initiative, also called “Healthy BR." Records from 2019 through 2024 were requested. 

The programs received federal funding, the paper added. 

The paper said it was unsure if the investigation was connected to the indictment of several public officials, including councilman Cleve Dunn Jr., connected to CATS.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days