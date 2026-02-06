REPORT: Subpoena issued by federal investigators for records tied to Baton Rouge mayor's office programs

BATON ROUGE — A subpoena for records related to East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President's Office programs was issued by federal investigators in 2024, The Advocate reported.

The paper's sources said that the subpoena was issued for records tied to the Mayor’s Healthy City Initiative, also called “Healthy BR." Records from 2019 through 2024 were requested.

The programs received federal funding, the paper added.

The paper said it was unsure if the investigation was connected to the indictment of several public officials, including councilman Cleve Dunn Jr., connected to CATS.