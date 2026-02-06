73°
Livingston deputies: Undocumented Honduran man arrested for rape, home invasion
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies arrested an undocumented man from Honduras after he allegedly broke into a Denham Springs home and sexually assaulted a woman, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Irlando Giron, 37, was arrested after he allegedly broke into a neighbor's home and sexually assaulted her. Deputies also recovered a handgun used during the incident, which was stolen out of Texas.
Giron was booked for first-degree rape, home invasion, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
