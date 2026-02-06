Latest Weather Blog
American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement hosts event for National Wear Red Day
BATON ROUGE — The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement hosted an event for National Wear Red Day at the L'Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge on Friday.
The event brought attention to cardiovascular disease, which remains the leading cause of death for women. According to the association, nearly 45% of women over the age of 20 are living with a cardiovascular disease.
Heart disease and strokes can affect women at any age, making it important for women to understand their personal risk factors and family history. Risk factors that can be managed include high blood pressure, smoking and high blood cholesterol.
The Go Red for Women movement was created in 2004 with the goal of fighting against cardiovascular disease by funding research and educating women across the country.
