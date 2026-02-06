EBRSO: FedEx driver arrested for theft of around $32,000 of merchandise intended for Walmart

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a FedEx driver for stealing around $32,000 worth of merchandise intended for Walmart.

Detectives were contacted by a Walmart Global Investigator who reported that multiple packages scheduled for shipment to Walmart were stolen. Tracking devices in the packages allowed investigators to track the merchandise to Jones Creek Road.

Draterrius McCollough, 31, was identified as the FedEx driver carrying the packages. A search warrant at his apartment yielded around $32,000 worth of stolen merchandise, leading to his arrest.

Images show tech products such as iPhones, iPads, headphones and other Apple products among the stolen merchandise.