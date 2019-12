LSU baseball defeats UNO 9-4 in Blake Dean's return

LSU using 3-run innings in the 5th and 6th to pull away from UNO 9-4 Wednesday night.

The Tigers advance to 13-3 while the Privateers fall to 13-4.

LSU using 10 pitchers in the game, with Austin Bain recording the win. Antoine Duplantis and Jordan Romero each recording 2 RBI in the game.

Next up for LSU, their SEC Opener Friday against Alabama. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.