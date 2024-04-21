69°
LSU baseball defeats Missouri 6-2, secures first SEC series win
COLUMBIA, MO - LSU baseball defeated Missouri 6-2 Sunday, securing LSU's first SEC series victory this season.
LSU's overall record is now 25-16, with their conference record of 5-13 with this victory.
The Tigers face Nicholls 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium.
