58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball bumps up first pitch of Purdue Fort Wayne game Saturday due to weather

50 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, February 13 2025 Feb 13, 2025 February 13, 2025 2:24 PM February 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The first pitch of the Saturday game in the LSU-Purdue Fort Wayne baseball series has been moved from 1 p.m. to 11 a.m. due to expected weather. 

The updated schedule will be as follows:

Game 1 - Friday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. 
Game 2 - Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. 
Game 3 - Sunday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. 

All three games will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio and streamed on SEC Network.

Trending News

For updated forecasts from the Storm Station, click here. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days