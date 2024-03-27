58°
LSU baseball beats Southeastern 8-4
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team beat Southeastern 8-4 during Tuesday night's matchup.
The Lions took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second, but four second inning runs from LSU put the Tigers in front for good.
Mac Bingham, Hayden Travinski, and Tommy White hit home runs for LSU. Justin Loer got the win in relief, going 1.2 innings and striking out two.
On Thursday, LSU (20-6) starts a three-game series at No. 1 Arkansas.
