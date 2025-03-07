64°
LSU baseball beats North Alabama 13-2 in run-rule victory
BATON ROUGE - The No. 1 LSU baseball team beat North Alabama 13-2 in a run-rule victory Friday night.
After a scoreless first two innings, the Tigers scored five runs in the third inning to take a 5-0 lead.
LSU continued to score the rest of the game, with two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth, and five in the sixth.
The Tigers had six home runs on the night, with Tanner Reaves, Luis Hernandez, and John Pearson hitting their first round-trippers with LSU.
The Tigers play North Alabama again on Saturday at noon. The game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. but was moved up due to weather concerns.
