LSU baseball beats Nicholls 9-0 during midweek matchup

5 hours 53 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, April 23 2024
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team was back in action Tuesday night and beat Nicholls 9-0.

Before the game, The Tigers were 20-3 in non-conference play.

