LSU baseball beats Nicholls 9-0 during midweek matchup
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team used a great pitching performance and five home runs to beat Nicholls 9-0 Tuesday night.
Kade Anderson started the game on the mound for the Tigers, tossing four shutout innings while allowing just two hits. After Anderson left the game, Christian Little, Sam Dutton, Justin Loer, and Thatcher Hurd combined to allow just one hit in five innings of work.
LSU's Tommy White went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs. Josh Pearson, Jared Jones, and Steven Milam also hit home runs Tuesday.
The Tigers are now 26-16 overall this season. They welcome Auburn to Alex Box Stadium Friday night at 6:30.
