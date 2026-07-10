LSU running back Caden Durham signs NIL deal with REIGN Total Body Fuel

BATON ROUGE — LSU running back Caden Durham has signed an NIL deal with REIGN Total Body Fuel.

The popular energy drink company signed Durham, a junior, and his former high school teammate, Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell, to represent their brand. Both athletes will be incorporated into the brand's marketing, social media content and community initiatives.

"Together, they represent REIGN's core: speed, discipline and performance training. The former teammates and lifelong friends exemplify speed and versatility at their respective positions, driven by the same performance mindset," REIGN said in a news release.

While the pair now play on rival teams, Durham said that his respect for his former teammate "will never change."

"Now we're doing it on the biggest stage. REIGN fits how we train and perform every day," Durham said.