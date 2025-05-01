72°
LSU AgCenter to host forum on medical marijuana program

8 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Friday, October 07 2016 Oct 7, 2016 October 07, 2016 2:44 PM October 07, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – The LSU AgCenter will host a forum to discuss outside investment opportunities for its state licensed medical marijuana program.

The LSU AgCenter has opted to be a licensed producer for Louisiana’s medical marijuana program, but due to state budget constraints will seek outside investments to finance the operation.

University officials said the forum provide a place for interested parties to discuss the AgCenter’s business plan.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Digital Media Center Theater from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28. The AgCenter will only provide 175 seats and registration is required.

To register for the event, click here. For more information on the program, visit the AgCenter website.

