LSU AgCenter to host forum on medical marijuana program

BATON ROUGE – The LSU AgCenter will host a forum to discuss outside investment opportunities for its state licensed medical marijuana program.

The LSU AgCenter has opted to be a licensed producer for Louisiana’s medical marijuana program, but due to state budget constraints will seek outside investments to finance the operation.

University officials said the forum provide a place for interested parties to discuss the AgCenter’s business plan.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Digital Media Center Theater from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28. The AgCenter will only provide 175 seats and registration is required.

To register for the event, click here. For more information on the program, visit the AgCenter website.