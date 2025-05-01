72°
LSU AgCenter to host forum on medical marijuana program
BATON ROUGE – The LSU AgCenter will host a forum to discuss outside investment opportunities for its state licensed medical marijuana program.
The LSU AgCenter has opted to be a licensed producer for Louisiana’s medical marijuana program, but due to state budget constraints will seek outside investments to finance the operation.
University officials said the forum provide a place for interested parties to discuss the AgCenter’s business plan.
The event is scheduled to take place at the Digital Media Center Theater from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28. The AgCenter will only provide 175 seats and registration is required.
To register for the event, click here. For more information on the program, visit the AgCenter website.
