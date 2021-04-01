LSU administrator under investigation for handling of Title IX discipline

Jonathan Sanders (photo via LSU)

BATON ROUGE - An LSU administrator who was allegedly lenient in how he disciplined those accused of sexual misconduct on campus has been asked to take a step back from his disciplinary duties as the university faces scrutiny over how it handled such cases.

An LSU spokesperson confirmed Thursday that Jonathan Sanders, associate dean and director of student accountability, was asked not to "participate in decision-making for any SAA cases" while the school reviews how he handled discipline for Title IX cases.

Sanders, formerly the director of LSU Greek Life, is tasked with deciding how the university punishes those who violate the university's code of conduct. Sanders' handling of misconduct was covered extensively in Husch Blackwell's Title IX review, including his involvement in disciplining Drake Davis, a football player accused of beating his girlfriend.