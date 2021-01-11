LSP: Trooper who bodyslammed suspect acted appropriately

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana State Police say they fully support the actions of a trooper who bodyslammed a resisting Illinois man in the French Quarter last weekend. They say the officer's use of force was appropriate for the situation that unfolded on Bourbon Street at 4 a.m.

The video of a Louisiana State Trooper taking a man to the pavement on Bourbon Street took the web by storm earlier this week and prompted review by LSP. Col. Mike Edmonson responded to the video on Tuesday after it had received more than half-a-million views on Facebook.

Col. Edmonson said the trooper, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, reacted appropriately under circumstances. He said State Police have not opened an internal investigation at this time.

The trooper, who was not identified, was walking to his car to go home at the end of a 12-hour shift. That's when he encountered 39-year-old Michael Hoffman from Illinois in a reportedly intoxicated state in the 200 block of Bourbon Street.

Reports indicated that Hoffman had refused to leave a bar after he had been asked to do so multiple times.

"He was asked by a business on Bourbon Street to help them with an intoxicated subject who was refusing to leave their premises.”

An LSP spokesperson said Hoffman began to resist when an officer attempted to take him into custody, and the video captures what happened next.

The video shows the trooper attempting to cuff the suspect, but the man refuses to put his hands behind his back. The trooper then picks the man up and body slams him to the ground before cuffing him and charging him.

Hoffman was charged with resisting arrest, public intoxication, criminal trespassing and disturbing the peace. However, he would not be jailed and was allowed to leave the area after he was issued a summons.

Also in the clip, Hoffman’s brother can be seen trying to get between the trooper and his brother during the arrest. The trooper shoves the brother aside and he falls onto a garbage can.