LSP searching for driver who struck, killed Opelousas man
ST. LANDRY PARISH - Louisiana State Police are searching for the person driving a vehicle that struck and killed an Opelousas man on Wednesday and then took off.
The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 190 near LA 104 in St. Landry Parish. The victim died at an area hospital. He was identified as 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington.
Investigators say Washington was walking a bicycle along US 190 by the westbound lane when he was struck and killed.
They do not have a description of the vehicle, but believe it may be a white, early 2000s Toyota Camry. The car would likely have front-side damage and is missing the right-side mirror.
Anyone with information is asked to call Louisiana State Police Troop I at (337) 262-5880.
